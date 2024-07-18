Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common stock of US$0.44 per share, payable September 20, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2024. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) today declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.60 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors Beverage Company stock), payable September 20, 2024, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on August 30, 2024. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Overview of Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries, Molson Coors Beverage Company has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey as well as non-alcoholic beverages. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Our reporting segments include: Americas, operating in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin and South America; and EMEA&APAC, operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. In addition to our reporting segments, we also have certain items that are unallocated to our reporting segments and reported as "Unallocated".

Our Imprint strategy is focused on People & Planet initiatives that support our commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com, or on X (formerly Twitter) through @MolsonCoors.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCBC). MCCI Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The trustee holder of the special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718196172/en/