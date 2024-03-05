05.03.2024 14:53:54

Momentus Announces Direct Offering Of $4 Mln Of Shares At $0.865/share

(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS), a commercial space company, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal with a U.S. institutional investor to sell its 4,624,280 shares at $0.865 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of around $4 million.

The company has also agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 4,624,280 shares.

The warrants with an exercise price of $0.74 are exercisable immediately and will expire in five years from the date of issuance. Momentus noted that certain existing warrants to purchase up to a total of 3,687,000 shares at $0.96 per share will be amended such that the warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $0.74 per share.

The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 7.

MNTS was trading up by 12.86 percent at $0.88 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Anhörung steht an: ATX höher - DAX stabil -- Märkte in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch leicht zulegen. Der DAX notiert zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Mittwoch eine freundliche Stimmung auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen