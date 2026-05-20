Structure Therapeutics Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5Y7 / ISIN: US86366E1064
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20.05.2026 21:27:07
Monashee Scales Back Its Bet on Structure Therapeutics
According to a recent SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Monashee Investment Management reduced its holding in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 175,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.98 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The value of Monashee’s GPCR position decreased by $13.24 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and stock price effects.Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral therapies for chronic and serious diseases. With a focused pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, the company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug targets to address significant market opportunities. Its strategy emphasizes innovation in small-molecule drug design, aiming to deliver differentiated treatments to large, underserved patient populations.Monashee sharply reduced its position in Structure Therapeutics, cutting its holdings from roughly 225,000 shares to about 50,000 shares -- even as the company itself seems to be doing well. So, what does this indicate about Structure's future potential?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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