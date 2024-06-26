MoneyHero Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

|
First quarter revenue of US$22.2 million, up 24% Year-Over-YearSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq: MNY) ("MoneyHero" or the "Company"), a market leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Management Commentary:
Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenue increasing by 24% year-over-year to $22.2 million. This significant growth underscores the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the robust performance across our core markets. Despite Q1 historically being a lower quarter due to the Chinese New Year holidays and the shorter month of February, which typically results in a drop from Q4 to Q1, we have achieved substantial year-over-year growth. This demonstrates the resilience and strength of our business model in overcoming seasonal challenges.
Reflecting on the five key pillars from our Q4 2023 earnings call—Consumer Pull, Conversion Expertise, Insurance Brokerage, Strong Partner Relationships, and Operating Leverage—we see their clear impact in our Q1 results. Our enhanced user experience and high-quality content continue to attract and retain consumers, driving significant inbound traffic.
Our conversion expertise is evidenced by a 72% increase in approved applications, thanks to our superior UX/UI. The insurance brokerage segment, a major growth driver, saw revenue increase by 44% year-over-year, contributing 8.2% to our Group revenue as we simplify and enhance the insurance purchasing process.
Strong partner relationships have enabled us to be the largest digital acquisition channel for many financial partners. This quarter, we ramped up marketing campaigns and market share strategies, particularly in Singapore and Hong Kong, which saw revenue growth of 61% and 37% respectively.
Our aggressive growth strategy around credit cards serves multiple strategic purposes: acquiring new users, becoming the preferred acquisition channel for many partners, and leveraging credit card acquisition as an incubator for cross-selling other products, especially insurance.
Our Creatory platform continues to thrive, contributing 19% to Group revenue in Q1, up from 17% last year. We are investing in Creatory by adding new creators and expanding through marketing campaigns, tapping into new audience segments.
Our increased EBITDA loss reflects deliberate investments in growth and market share expansion. These investments are not just about immediate revenue but building a sustainable business model. By expanding our user base and market presence, we are laying the foundation for future profitability. As time progresses, the brand and marketing investments we've made will improve brand trust and conversion rates, further increasing our efficiency.
To further enhance our financial performance, we are also optimizing operational efficiencies and expanding into higher margin products such as personal loans, insurance, and advertising revenues. We anticipate these initiatives will reduce our operating burn starting the second half of this year. Additionally, leveraging AI and automation, and centralizing data on a robust platform will enhance marketing efficiencies through better insights and CRM strategies.
Lastly, our commitment to operational leverage remains unwavering. Despite increased operating costs to support our growth strategy, our disciplined approach to scaling and efficiency will drive long-term value. With a debt-free balance sheet and strong cash position, we are well-positioned to execute our strategic initiatives and achieve our ambitious $100 million revenue target for 2024. These solid Q1 results demonstrate that we are on track to meet our annual guidance.
In conclusion, while profitability may be delayed due to accelerated user growth and market share expansion, our focus on long-term strategic investments and operational efficiencies will ensure sustainable profitability. I am confident about the long-term profitability in our business as we continue to scale and leverage our strengths."
Hao Qian, Chief Financial Officer, added: "I am thrilled to join MoneyHero Group as its new CFO. In Q1 2024, MoneyHero's aggressive expansion strategy resulted in a dramatic 72% growth in approved applications with Adjusted EBITDA loss increasing to US$(6.4) million. This growth helped drive strong market share gains in Greater Southeast Asia and revenue growth to over US$22 million. We remain focused on expanding our market share dominance through both organic and M&A to further consolidate the industry and realize efficiency gains throughout Greater Southeast Asia. I look forward to contributing to MoneyHero's continued success and working with the talented team to drive further growth and long-term shareholder value.
MoneyHero delivered 24% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter, we continued to implement a strong growth strategy to grow our user base and further extend our market share lead. For the first quarter 2024, our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA loss increased to US$(6.4) million. The primary drivers for the increased loss include:
As a result of our strategic initiatives, we expect adjusted EBITDA loss to remain elevated for the first half of 2024, but we expect margins to recover in the second half of 2024 and continue to expand for the rest of the year. We anticipate operating at adjusted EBITDA profitability on a monthly basis in the late part of 2024."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights
Capital Structure
The table below summarizes the capital structure of the Company as of March 31, 2024:
About MoneyHero Group
MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. MoneyHero currently managed 262 commercial partner relationships and services 8.5 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Group's growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which are all subject to change due to various factors including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this communication, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements and financial forecasts and projections contained in this communication are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the Company's ability to attract new and retain existing customers in a cost effective manner; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industries in which the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") operates; the Group's ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; and the Group's ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; the Group's ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group's new product or service offerings; the Group's ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group's internal controls; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group's ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group's ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) and general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; the Group's ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on the business of the Group; the success of the Group's strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group's relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to the Group's information technology systems and networks; the Group's ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group's reputation; the Group's ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group's ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; and unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required and technological advancements in the Group's industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 (File No.: 333-275205), and other documents to be filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company currently does not know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans, projections or forecasts of future events and view. If any of the risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. In addition, the analyses of the Company contained herein are not, and do not purport to be, appraisals of the securities, assets, or business of the Company.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
