Moody's confirms LLB's Aa2 rating / outlook stable

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Rating
05.07.2024 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 5 July 2024 - The rating agency Moody's has again awarded its bank deposit rating of Aa2 to the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB), with a stable outlook. This confirms the LLB's excellent creditworthiness.

With a Moody's bank deposit rating of Aa2, the Liechtensteinische Landesbank is in the top league of Liechtenstein and Swiss banks and is one of the banks with the highest ratings in the world. The LLB's issuer rating of Aa3 is also very positive.

The re-assessment of the rating by Moody's comes in the wake of the LLB's announcement to acquire 100 per cent of Zürcher Kantonalbank Österreich AG from Zürcher Kantonalbank and subsequently merge it with LLB Österreich.

The agency's rating outlook for the LLB is stable. Moody's justification: "The stable outlook […] reflects our expectation of a continued stable development of LLB's key financial factors and a largely unchanged liability structure."

Important dates

  • Monday, 26 August 2024, presentation of the half year business result 2024
     
  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 33rd ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'213 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. As per 31 December 2023, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 102.2 billion.

Contact
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Cyrill Sele, Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Telephone +423 236 82 09, E-Mail ir@llb.li, Internet http://www.llb.li


