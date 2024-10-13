|
13.10.2024 09:12:26
Moog Agrees To $1.1 Mln Settlement With SEC Over Foreign Bribery Charges
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Moog Inc., a New York-based global manufacturer of motion control systems for the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical sectors, agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.1 million. The settlement resolves the SEC's charges that the company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) due to bribes paid by its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, Moog Motion Controls Private Limited.
Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Moog consented to the SEC's order, which requires the company to cease and desist from any future violations. Additionally, Moog agreed to pay the civil penalty.
The SEC alleged that, from 2020 through 2022, Moog Motion Controls employees bribed a variety of Indian officials to win business and also used a variety of schemes to make the improper payments, including by funneling them through third-party agents and distributors. The same Moog Motion Controls employees also offered cash bribes to Indian officials in an attempt to cause public tenders in India to favor Moog's products and exclude competitors.
