|
03.10.2024 11:51:00
More Good News for Nio Investors
Nio (NYSE: NIO) has been a fun ride for investors over the past month as its stock price shot up over 65%. It's had a handful of good news items, including China's government stimulus package, the fact that its new more affordable Onvo brand is delivering vehicles, and the company has been receiving more investment. Let's dig in.Over the weekend, Nio announced it had received a cash infusion of $1.9 billion, but that's a little more complicated than it appears. Shanghai-based strategic investors, including Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership, Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., and CS Capital Co., have agreed to invest an aggregate of 3.3 billion yuan, or roughly $470.6 million in its subsidiary NIO China. Nio has also agreed to invest 10 billion yuan, or roughly $1.43 billion, in cash to subscribe to the newly issued shares of Nio China. This will bring Nio to an 88.3% controlling interest in Nio China, with strategic investors and existing shareholders accounting for the remaining 11.7% equity interest in Nio China. Nio and strategic investors will funnel the cash into Nio China in two installments, with 70% due by November 2024 and the remaining 30% to be made by December 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schlussendlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.