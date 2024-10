More than 1m households to get £420 budget boost in universal credit change

Exclusive: move will cap amount that can be deducted from benefit payments to repay short-term loans and debtsMore than 1m of the UK’s poorest households will be £420 a year better off on average as a result of a change to universal credit set to be announced in next week’s budget.The measure is intended to primarily help the worst-off families, and will be seen as a way for ministers to head off criticism over decisions to cut winter fuel allowance for most pensioners and maintain the two-child benefit cap. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian