Morgan Stanley Announces 7.5 Cents Dividend Increase and Authorization of a Renewed $20 Billion Multi-Year Common Equity Share Repurchase Program

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.925 per share from the current $0.85 per share, beginning with the common stock dividend expected to be declared by the Firm’s Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2024.

In addition, the Firm’s Board of Directors reauthorized a multi-year common equity share repurchase program of up to $20 billion, without a set expiration date, beginning in the third quarter of 2024. The share repurchases will be exercised from time to time at prices the Firm deems appropriate, subject to various considerations, including current market conditions, the Firm’s capital position and future economic and earnings outlook.

Ted Pick, Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, said, "These results demonstrate continued execution of a clear and consistent strategy to raise, manage and allocate capital for clients. We are raising our dividend by 7.5 cents for the third year in a row reflecting the durability of Morgan Stanley's business model.”

On June 26, 2024, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System released its CCAR 2024 results, as a result of which Morgan Stanley expects to be subject to a Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) of 6.0% from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. Together with other features of the regulatory capital framework, this SCB results in an aggregate U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.5%. The Firm’s U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach CET1 ratio was 15.0% as of March 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs of Morgan Stanley’s future results, regulatory capital levels and future capital actions, including common stock dividends and common equity share repurchases, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results, regulatory capital levels and future capital actions of Morgan Stanley, please see "Forward-Looking Statements” preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition” and "Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3, "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk” in Part II, Item 7A, in Morgan Stanley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.

