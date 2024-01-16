|
16.01.2024 13:36:02
Morgan Stanley Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $12.90 billion from $12.75 billion last year.
Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $2.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $12.90 Bln vs. $12.75 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley
Analysen zu Morgan Stanley
|19.04.23
|Morgan Stanley Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.22
|Morgan Stanley Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
