16.01.2024 13:36:02

Morgan Stanley Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $12.90 billion from $12.75 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $2.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $12.90 Bln vs. $12.75 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanleymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Morgan Stanleymehr Analysen

19.04.23 Morgan Stanley Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.04.22 Morgan Stanley Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Morgan Stanley 77,12 -2,21% Morgan Stanley

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach "Beige Book": Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen