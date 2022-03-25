Morphic Therapeutic Reports Initiation Of Phase 2a Trial Of MORF-057

(RTTNews) - Morphic Therapeutic (MORF) announced the initiation of MORF-057-201, the EMERALD-1 study. EMERALD-1 is a phase 2a trial of MORF-057 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Phase 2b EMERALD-2 clinical trial of MORF-057 is expected to begin mid-year 2022.

Praveen Tipirneni, President and CEO of Morphic Therapeutic, said: "Each of the preclinical and clinical studies of MORF-057 to date have strongly supported the potential for MORF-057 to replicate the actions of vedolizumab, an IV-infused biologic inhibitor of a4ß7. MORF-057 is designed to provide an even broader group of patients with access to this proven therapeutic mechanism in pill form."