|
29.08.2024 20:24:04
Mortgage Rates Continue To Drop
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slipped again this week due to expectations of Fed rate cut, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
The 30-year FRM averaged 6.35 percent as of August 29, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.46 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.18 percent.
The 15-year FRM averaged 5.51 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.62 percent. A year ago, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.55 percent.
"Mortgage rates fell again this week due to expectations of a Fed rate cut," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Rates are expected to continue their decline and while potential homebuyers are watching closely, a rebound in purchase activity remains elusive until we see further declines."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fährt Gewinne ein -- DAX markiert neue Rekordstände -- Wall Street höher -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nach oben. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag etwas höher. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.