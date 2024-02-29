Mortgage Rates Increase For Fourth Consecutive Week, Reaches Two-Month High

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased for the fourth consecutive week and reached a two-month high, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.94 percent as of February 29, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.65 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.26 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.29 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.89 percent.

"Mortgage rates continued their ascent this week, reaching a two-month high and flirting with seven percent yet again," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The recent boomerang in rates has dampened already tentative homebuyer momentum as we approach the spring, a historically busy season for homebuying. While sales of newly built homes are trending in a positive direction, higher rates and elevated prices continue to pose affordability challenges that may leave potential homebuyers on the sidelines."