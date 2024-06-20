|
20.06.2024 20:56:10
Mortgage Rates Slip For 3rd Straight Week
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slipped for the third straight week as the market expects a future Fed rate cut, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
The 30-year FRM averaged 6.87 percent as of June 20, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.95 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.67 percent.
The 15-year FRM averaged 6.13 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.17 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.03 percent.
"Mortgage rates fell for the third straight week following signs of cooling inflation and market expectations of a future Fed rate cut," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "These lower mortgage rates coupled with the gradually improving housing supply bodes well for the housing market. Aspiring homeowners should remember it's important to shop around for the best mortgage rate as they can vary widely between lenders."
