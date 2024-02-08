Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $595 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $589 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $668 million or $3.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.85 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $595 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.47 vs. $3.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.63 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.55