Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $595 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $589 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $668 million or $3.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.85 billion from $2.71 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $595 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.47 vs. $3.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.63 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.55
