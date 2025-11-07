Motorsport Games Stock Rockets 82% After Q3 Turnaround

(RTTNews) - Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) surged 81.73% to $3.9799, up $1.7899, after delivering strong third-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported $3.1 million in revenue for the quarter, up 71.9 percent year-over-year, and achieved net income of $0.14 per share, reversing a loss of $0.18 per share in the same period last year.

Gross profit rose to $2.5 million, with gross margin improving to 80.7 percent compared to 60.2 percent in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 million, up from $0.05 million a year earlier.

The company highlighted strong engagement in its "Le Mans Ultimate" game following its 1.0 release and announced that a console version is in early production, targeting a late-2026 to early-2027 launch.

On the earnings day, MSGM experienced unusually high trading volume as investors reacted to the profitability turnaround and growth momentum. The stock's 52-week range is not provided in the report.