Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
27.10.2025 08:06:00
Move Over, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum -- There's a Much Smarter Way to Invest in the Quantum Computing Revolution
Over the last three years, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled the rally on Wall Street. However, AI isn't the only can't-miss trend that has investors eager to open their wallets and press the buy button in their brokerage accounts.Arguably nothing has been hotter than quantum computing pure-play stocks in 2025. Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), have respectively skyrocketed higher by 276%, 2,720%, 2,150%, and 1,200% over the trailing 12-month period, as of the closing bell on Oct. 22.Quantum computing uses specialized computers and the theories of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that existing computers aren't capable of solving. Quantum computers may have the ability to speed up AI algorithm learning capabilities, and can narrow down best courses of action for drug developers using molecular simulations, to name a few real-world applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!