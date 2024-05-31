Multitude SE: Fixed-income investor meetings

Helsinki, 31 May 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) has mandated Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings commencing 31 May 2024. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a new 4-year unsecured bond issue of up to EUR 100 million may follow. The new bond is expected to be issued by a Finnish company to be established, Multitude Capital Oyj, which will be wholly owned by Multitude SE. The new bond is expected to be guaranteed by Multitude SE. Net proceeds from the contemplated transaction will be used towards refinancing Multitude SE’s EUR 50 million senior unsecured bonds (ISIN: NO0012702549) ("MLTD02”), transaction costs, and for general corporate purposes of the Group. In connection with the potential new bond issue, Multitude SE will offer an exchange of MLTD02, which will be contingent upon subscription in the new bond. Subject to the completion of the transaction, Multitude SE will call the remaining net outstanding amount of MLTD02 in whole.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Hasner, Head of DCM Norway

+47 977 50 977, th@arctic.com

Caroline Nytvedt, DCM Syndicate

+47 22 87 88 17, caroline.nytvedt@paretosec.com

Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE

+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.