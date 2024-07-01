Multitude SE: Repurchase of own shares 28.06.2024

Helsinki, 1 July 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude”, "Company” or "Group”) has on 28 June 2024 acquired its own shares (ISIN: FI4000106299) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR XETRA 2,428 6.02 14,606.66 TRADEGATE 1,760 6.00 10,564.80 Total 4,188 6.01 25,171.46

*Rounded to two decimals

On 16 May 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback programme of up to 100,000 shares or up to EUR 700,000. The first phase of the share buyback programme in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 started on 25 June 2024 and ends by 30 June 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 28 June 2024 was EUR 25,171.46. After the disclosed transactions, Multitude SE holds 74,993 treasury shares. The following table summarises all purchases from last week.

Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 25 June 2024 3,325 5.87 19,525.07 XETRA 26 June 2024 3,194 5.92 18,892.83 XETRA 27 June 2024 3,050 5.97 18,221.02 XETRA 27 June 2024 1,200 5.98 7176.00 TRADEGATE 28 June 2024 2,428 6.02 14,606.66 XETRA 28 June 2024 1,760 6.00 10,564.80 TRADEGATE Total 14,957 5.95 88,986.38

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä?

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:?Lasse.makela@multitude.com

?

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.

Attachments