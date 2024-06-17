Mustang Bio Announces Favorable Data From MB-106 Trial In WM; Stock Surges In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) shares were surging more than 207 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced Monday favorable efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T-cell therapy in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia or WM, a rare form of blood cancer.

The company said its ability to further develop the MB-106 program for hematologic malignancies is contingent upon raising a significant amount of additional funding and / or consummating a strategic partnership.

MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutch Cancer Center to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas or B-NHLs and chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL.

The updated data from the trial of MB-106, which show a favorable safety and efficacy profile, was presented during a poster session at the European Hematology Association 2024 Hybrid Congress.

The company noted that all ten patients in the study were previously treated with Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors or BTKi, and their disease continued to progress while on BTKi.

Overall, 90% of the patients treated with MB-106 responded to treatment, including 3 complete responses, 2 very good partial responses and 4 partial responses. In addition, 1 patient experienced stable disease.

