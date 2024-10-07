Mutares To Acquire Alcura France - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F) said it has submitted a binding offer to acquire Alcura France from Alliance Healthcare Group France, a specialised distributor of home care solutions. Alcura France is specialized in providing medical equipment to seniors, and individuals with disabilities. It has a wide offering of products, encompassing more than 3,000 referenced products, from medical beds to breast pumps and wheelchairs.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, said: "With the acquisition of Alcura France we would once again underpin our leadership in carve-outs from large companies. The company plays a major role in the French homecare market which is propelled by the aging demographic, escalating trends in outpatient care and the high occupancy rate of nursing homes."