MVB Financial Corp. Names Jan L. Owen as Director

The Board of Directors of MVB Financial Corp. ("MVBF” or "MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) has announced the appointment of Jan L. Owen as a Member of the Board.

"MVB is pleased to have Jan join the MVB Board of Directors. With her strong knowledge of federal, state and international regulatory requirements and her background in payments and cryptocurrency, she will provide valuable expertise to the Board as we pursue our growth vehicles related to our expanding Fintech business,” said W. Marston "Marty” Becker, Chairman, MVBF Board of Directors.

Since 2019, Owen has been a senior advisor in the Financial Services Group at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, and is based in the Sacramento, Calif., office. Her practice includes a wide range of oversight work including accountancy, assets recovery, auditing, banking, benefits administration, corporate governance counseling, strategic planning, public policy review and analysis, regulatory representation, budget preparation and financial reporting. Her clients include major banks and consumer financial institutions, Fintech startups, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, cannabis owners and operators and technology companies.

From 2013 to 2019, Owen served as the Commissioner of California’s Department of Business Oversight, which is now known as the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), the state of California’s financial regulator.

Prior to that, she served as Commissioner of the California Department of Corporations. Before serving in these significant public roles, Owen worked at a leading investment banking firm, one of the world’s leading consumer products companies and at her own consulting firm. She is a frequent speaker and author on topics relating to regulatory and consumer protection developments for California and other states nationwide.

Owen served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Bank of Southern California from 2020 to 2022. Since 2020, she has been a member of Kraken Bank’s Board of Directors, and since 2019, she has served on the Advisory Boards of Radicle Impact and Jiko.

Owen is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, where she earned her B.A. degree in Economics.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

