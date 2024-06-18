MVB Names Payments Industry Veteran Jeremy Kuiper as EVP, Fintech President

MVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MVBF) ("MVB,” "MVB Financial” or the "Company”), the parent holding company for MVB Bank (the "Bank”), has named Jeremy Kuiper as EVP, Fintech President. Kuiper brings to MVB 25 years of payments industry experience at the executive and board level.

"Jeremy Kuiper has a proven track record of strong leadership in the payments industry, and we are pleased to welcome him to the MVB family as a trusted partner on the financial frontier, committed to the success of our Team, clients, communities and shareholders,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO, MVB Financial and MVB Bank.

"With Jeremy’s expertise, we look forward to expanding our Fintech Banking to even greater success as a key driver of deposits and fee income for MVB Bank.”

At MVB, Kuiper will focus on oversight of MVB’s Fintech Banking Team, including account management and client delivery teams, client and partner implementations and partner and network relationships. He also will move forward MVB’s merchant acquiring and card issuing sponsorship relationships and non-card payments business lines.

Since 2019 Kuiper has worked at Pathward, serving as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Development. Prior to joining Pathward, he held positions at The Bancorp since 2007, including serving as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Payment Solutions division of The Bancorp. At Bancorp, Kuiper led all of the payments business both domestically and internationally. Additionally, he has served in senior leadership positions with BankFirst and United Credit National Bank, and he served as the Chairman of the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association, now known as the Innovative Payments Association.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF.” Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

