NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.10.2025 14:15:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you want to kick off the new trading week with new stock ideas, you came to the right place. I want to dive into some of my favorite stocks. They might not wind up becoming your favorite stocks by the time we're done, but exploring how someone approaches picking stock is always a rewarding pastime.I like media stock Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) and cruise line stock Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) in today's market. They are trading at low enough price points to take off in the current market.If I offered you a literal monopoly, currently yielding more than treasury bills, packing a single-digit P/E ratio, and it's a Warren Buffett position that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) has been adding to over the past year, I would probably have your attention. The moment that I mention that it's Sirius XM you might find yourself thumbing the dial to hear anything else.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
