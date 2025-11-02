NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.11.2025 19:24:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
While many of the best growth stocks can be found in the tech space, not all of them are. Let's take a look at two of my favorite growth names in the consumer space.If you're looking for the next big restaurant stock, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has all the right ingredients. First, you want a company with a big expansion runway ahead. That is certainly the case with Dutch Bros, which has just over 1,000 locations in 24 U.S. states. It's a regional to national expansion story that has plenty of legs. The company started out in the Pacific Northwest and has been expanding eastward. Texas and California are now its biggest markets, and it has expanded in the southern U.S. into Florida. The company plans to have over 2,000 coffee shops by 2029, with an ultimate goal of having 7,000 nationwide in the U.S. eventually. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,60
|0,00%