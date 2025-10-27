NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

27.10.2025 13:32:00

My 2 Favorite Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett is going to be in the news through the end of the year because he is preparing to retire from his role as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). But he has long been one of the most famous and successful investors in Wall Street history, and he achieved that success in part by focusing on the "simple" approach of buying good companies when they are attractively priced and then holding for the long term. Among the stocks in his portfolio, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) stand out as attractive buying opportunities right now. Here's why I like them.Buffett bought his first stake in Coca-Cola decades ago, and it has been one of his most successful long-term investments, as he has benefited from the company's growth over time. The growth here is best summarized with the dividend, which the beverage giant has increased annually for more than six decades. That makes Coca-Cola a member of the highly elite group of companies known as Dividend Kings.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
