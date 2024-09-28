|
My Favorite "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Now (Hint: Nvidia's Not One)
"Magnificent Seven" stocks refers to a phrase coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett to describe the cohort leading the market. They are:Tesla lagged behind the others this year due to a decreased demand for electric vehicles, but the other six have done quite well. However, a few of them have reached points where they are no longer attractive buys, leaving only a few that I'd buy right now.If you don't have a generative artificial intelligence (AI) product, you don't belong in this group. Although Tesla isn't actively engaged in generative AI, its AI research is focused on full self-driving (FSD) capabilities, which is another worthy endeavor, so I'll give it a pass.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
