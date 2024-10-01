|
01.10.2024 13:16:00
My Top AI Growth Stock to Buy in October
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP) isn't the most prominent name when it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend. It hasn't developed a popular AI chatbot or the specialized semiconductor chips needed to power AI applications. However, the technology simply can't thrive without companies like Brookfield Infrastructure. It provides the backbone energy and digital infrastructure required to power AI applications. Its importance to AI, along with some other factors, make it my top AI growth stock to buy this month.Brookfield Infrastructure operates four global platforms focused on utility, energy midstream, transportation, and data infrastructure. The company estimates that more than 60% of its funds from operations (FFO) have exposure to the digitalization trend. That's because AI requires two main factors to thrive: computing power and electricity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
