|
31.05.2024 12:45:00
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in June
Initial public offerings (IPOs) attract a lot of attention on Wall Street and among retail investors. But generally, they're best avoided.While IPO stocks often pop on their opening days, especially high-profile ones, over the long term most IPOs don't do as well. According to one study, three years after they've gone public, nearly two-thirds of IPOs are underperforming the market (based on the S&P 500 for large companies and the Russell 2000 for small ones), and most are more than 10% behind the market's returns.That makes sense: Newly public companies are competing with established ones, and many of them are unprofitable and have yet to prove themselves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!