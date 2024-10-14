|
14.10.2024 07:00:08
NAGRAVISION Strengthens Entertainment Partner Ecosystem With Addition of Evergent to Support Multi-Service Commercialization
Kudelski Group
The latest edition to the NAGRAVISION Partner Ecosystem supports the delivery
Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Global Products & Partnerships at NAGRAVISION said, “Helping our customers optimize revenue while reducing churn through the provision of highly personalized offers is a core part of our streaming proposition. To achieve this, we continually review synergies across our partner ecosystem to ensure our customers can confidently deploy our solutions safe in the knowledge that they support the latest and future demands of their consumers. The addition of Evergent into our ecosystem supports this vision and underlines our commitment to ensuring our customers can rapidly scale, transform and personalize their offers to maximize consumer engagement.”
With video streaming providers increasingly migrating to new solutions to ensure they can support multi-service offers, the new NAGRAVISION and Evergent partnership recognizes the existing footprints of both companies and provides leading operators with new growth opportunities.
“As our industry navigates the disruption of rapidly shifting consumer demands, our partnership with NAGRAVISION ensures that we are able to meet these demands head-on.” said Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO at Evergent Technologies Inc. “As a proven innovator, NAGRAVISION is a leader in the provision of secure streaming services in the media and entertainment industry and this new partnership enables the delivery of targeted consumer offers that optimize churn management and maximize the revenues of our customer’s streaming services.”
The NAGRAVISION OpenTV Video Platform is an advanced streaming solution that allows operators to offer customized experiences based on a range of channels, apps and services. Delivering personalized offers thanks to approaches such as innovative gamification and AI-powered recommendations, services are tailored to individual subscriber preferences. The supporting partner ecosystem features technology providers who share the NAGRAVISION ethos and approach to collectively unlock further business value for our customers.
The NAGRAVISION and Evergent teams will be present at the forthcoming Google TV Summit in Bangkok on 15 – 16 October 2024. To learn more or book a meeting, click here.
NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Media contacts
Christina Anderson
