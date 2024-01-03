Nano Dimension Expects Q4 Revenues To Grow 18%

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Wednesday said it expects revenues for the fourth quarter to be about $14.3 million and for the full year to be around $56.2 million.

Fourth quarter revenue is expected to grow 18% from last year, with full-year 2023 revenue expected to grow 29% from full-year 2022.

The company also announced the appointment of Tomer Pinchas, Chief Operating Officer as well as since August 2023 Acting CFO, as CFO in addition to his position as a COO. Pinchas succeeds Yael Sandler, who has been the Company's CFO since 2015 and will not be returning from her maternity leave.

Dotan Bar-Natan joined Nano in the newly created position of General Counsel. Hanan Gino, Chief Product Officer and Head of M&A, is also leaving the Company, but will continue to serve as an advisor.