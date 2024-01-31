Nasdaq Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $197 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $395 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.65 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $197 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.