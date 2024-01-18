Nasdaq Moves Sharply Higher But Dow Posting Modest Loss

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly lower over the two previous sessions, stocks have moved back to the upside during trading on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has moved sharply higher on the day, although the Dow has bucked the uptrend and edged slightly lower.

Currently, the Nasdaq is just off its highs of the session, up 161.29 points or 1.1 percent at 15,016.91. The S&P 500 is also up 20.15 points or 0.4 percent at 4,759.36, but the narrower Dow is down 19.71 points or 0.1 percent at 37,246.96.

The jump by the Nasdaq partly reflects a surge by shares of Apple (AAPL), with the tech giant spiking by 3.2 percent in premarket trading after Bank of America upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Meanwhile, a 2.8 percent slump by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) is weighing on the Dow after rival health insurer Humana (HUM) provided disappointing guidance.

The strength in the broader markets comes as some traders look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the pullback seen to start the week, which dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in almost a month.

Buying interest appears somewhat subdued, however, as treasury yields have advanced following the release of a Labor Department report showing an unexpected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 13th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 203,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 207,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decline, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in the week ended September 24, 2022.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 3.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has helped lead the sector higher, spiking by 8.0 percent after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Computer hardware and networking stocks are also seeing notable strength, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

On the other hand, interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks have moved to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones Utility Average down by 1.5 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.8 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed marginally lower and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid b 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have fluctuated over the course of the session but largely maintained a negative bias. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.3 basis points at 4.129 percent.