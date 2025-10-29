National Energy Services Reunited Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKSX / ISIN: VGG6375R1073
|
29.10.2025 18:08:19
National Energy Services Rises 13% After Winning Major Saudi Aramco Contract
(RTTNews) - National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) jumped 13.41% to $13.99, up $1.65, after announcing it has been awarded a multi-billion-dollar unconventional resources contract by Saudi Aramco.
The long-term award, one of the largest in NESR's history, covers integrated well construction, stimulation, and other key energy services in Saudi Arabia.
The company said the contract solidifies its position as a core partner in Saudi Aramco's expansion of unconventional development and is expected to drive material growth in revenue and cash flow.
Wednesday, NESR opened at $12.47, reached a high of $14.29 and a low of $12.40, compared to a previous close of $12.34 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume exceeded 2.4 million shares, well above the average of 0.2 million. The stock's 52-week range is $2.96 - $14.29.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.25
|Ausblick: National Energy Services Reunited gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)