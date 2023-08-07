National Indemnity Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Transform Policy, Underwriting, and Billing IT Operations

National Indemnity Company (NICO), a commercial lines insurance provider, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that NICO selected Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power the company’s policy administration, underwriting and billing businesses. PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will also help NICO simplify IT operations and adapt quickly to changing market demands. The company also selected Guidewire Explore and Guidewire Predict. NICO has been using a self-managed instance of Guidewire ClaimCenter that it deployed in 2018, making the company a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer.

"NICO is already a Guidewire ClaimCenter customer so we felt confident selecting PolicyCenter and BillingCenter to be implemented on Guidewire Cloud. Modern technology is heading to the cloud and that’s where Guidewire’s product roadmaps and future commitments are focused,” said NICO Vice President Tracy Gulden. "By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, Guidewire will be maintaining our systems to keep us current on their latest technology and product innovations so our staff can stay focused on the activities that will deliver value to our agents and customers while also utilizing new capabilities in our business as they become available sooner rather than months or years later. We will also be able to leverage the best-in-class insurtech solutions through the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to augment our business processes and accelerate our time-to-market. We will be relying on Guidewire Cloud to serve as the foundation for our continued growth.”

"NICO has earned a reputation of unwavering commitment to protecting customers with strength, stability and integrity for the past 83 years,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. "We have enjoyed a great partnership with NICO. The alignment of our intentions and strategic focus on driving insurance outcomes provides a great backdrop for this next chapter of our relationship. We look forward to helping them continue their mission of offering one of the widest selections of commercial insurance products in the industry to agents and customers.”

NICO also selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About National Indemnity Company

Located in the heart of downtown Omaha, Nebraska, and backed by decades of experience, National Indemnity Company specializes in commercial auto and general liability insurance. We are proud to be part of the Berkshire Hathaway group of insurance companies, boasting the highest possible financial strength rating of A++XV by A.M. Best.* We are Berkshire Hathaway’s oldest insurance company and established our roots in Omaha more than 80 years ago with the strength, stability, and integrity which remain today. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalindemnity.com/.

*As of February 3, 2023. For the latest rating, access www.ambest.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

