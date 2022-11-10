|
10.11.2022 12:22:26
National Vision Backs FY22 Outlook As Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) maintained its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.65 to $0.77 per share on net revenue between $1.99 billion and $2.02 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales decline of 8 to 6.5 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, net income increased to of $11.50 million or $0.15 per share from $40.99 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.15 per share, compared to $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total net revenue for the quarter decreased 3.6 percent to $499.21 million from $518.01 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales decline was 8.0 percent and adjusted comparable store sales decline was 8.1 percent.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $502.40 million for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: National Vision mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.22
|National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|39,20
|8,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.