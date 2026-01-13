Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
13.01.2026 16:19:20
NATO talks Arctic security for Greenland amid US pressure
NATO is signaling it will take steps to bolster Arctic security as the Trump administration has claimed that threats from Russia and China are among the reasons that the US government seeks to take over Greenland.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!