Natuzzi Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi” or the "Company”) announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). The Annual Report is available on the Company’s website www.natuzzi.com within the Investor Relations page (http://natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/investors.html), under the "SEC Filings” section.

The Company’s shareholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report, that includes the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at pdirenzo@natuzzi.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 703 mono-brand stores and 508 galleries as of December 31, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

