Nearly 1 in 10 Gen Zers Who Plan to Move Soon Cite Abortion Access as a Reason: Redfin Survey

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Seven percent of Gen Zers who plan to move soon say one reason is to live in a place where abortion is legal and accessible, and one in 20 (5%) millennials say the same thing, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

At least 50% of respondents across every generation said they want to live somewhere abortion is legal, with millennials leading the way; 59% said they want to live in such a place, followed by just over half of both Gen Zers and Gen Xers, and exactly half of baby boomers (note that the oldest baby boomers surveyed were 65). Baby boomers and Gen Xers were mostly likely to say they don’t want to live somewhere abortion is legal (30% each).

Overall, 54% of respondents want to live in a place where abortion is legal, compared to 28% who don’t want to.

Broken down by political affiliation, more than one-third (35%) of respondents who plan to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election want to live in a place where abortion is legal, while 45% of Trump voters don’t want to live in such a place. Three-quarters (75%) of Kamala Harris voters want to live in such a place, and 13% don’t want to.

Four percent of Trump voters say they’re moving soon because they want to live in a place where abortion is legal, and 6% of Harris voters say the same thing.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 means the legality of abortion differs from state to state. For some Americans, that has made the decision about which state to live in more important than it used to be. Kamala Harris promises to federally protect abortion rights, and Donald Trump’s view is murkier; he has expressed support for some version of a national abortion ban, but has also said the issue should be left to the states.

Two-Thirds of Young People Want to Live in an IVF-Friendly Place

Roughly two-thirds of millennials (64%) and Gen Zers (66%) want to live in a place where IVF and other fertility treatments are easily accessible. Most older respondents also want to live in a place where IVF is accessible: 60% of Gen Xers want to, and 54% of baby boomers.

Broken down by political affiliation, most Trump voters (52%) want to live somewhere IVF and other fertility treatments are accessible, compared to 15% who don’t want to. Three-quarters (75%) of Harris voters want to live in such a place; 10% don’t want to.

Access to fertility treatments has become a hot button issue as at least one state has effectively ended access to IVF, and other states have introduced legislation to do something similar. Trump and Harris have both said they support access to IVF.

The survey findings in this report are from a Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Ipsos in September 2024. The survey was fielded to 1,802 people aged 18-65. It focuses on two questions, one asking respondents why they’re likely to move in the next year, and one asking about the importance of living in an area where abortion is legal.

To view the full report, including charts and more on methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/survey-abortion-access-choosing-where-to-live/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241011481666/en/