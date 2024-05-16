Nedgia (Naturgy Group) commissions its first Reverse-Flow station with Waga Energy and PreZero

Nedgia (Naturgy Group) commissions its first Reverse-Flow station in Spain to absorb the RNG production of Waga Energy and PreZero

The installation will enable the WAGABOX® unit at the Can Mata (Barcelona) landfill to function at full capacity and inject up to 240,000 MMBtu (70 GWh) of renewable gas into the network per year, equivalent to the consumption of 14,000 households or 200 trucks.

Nedgia, a Naturgy Group gas distributor, has commissioned its first Reverse-Flow station in Capellades, near Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain), to inject into the network all the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) produced by the WAGABOX® unit installed on the Can Mata landfill in the municipality of Els Hostalets de Pierola. This Reverse-Flow installation is key to obtain the maximum potential of the RNG injection capacity by allowing the transportation of the renewable natural gas to the high-pressure transportation network.

On June 20, 2023, PreZero Spain, one of the leading companies in the environmental sector specialized in the provision of urban services and the development of circular economy solutions, and Waga Energy, a global expert in the production of RNG from landfills, launched an innovative RNG production unit at the Can Mata landfill. Thanks to the WAGABOX® technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy, this installation recovers the biogas emitted by landfilled waste in the form of RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas that is set to play a crucial role in the energy transition.

The WAGABOX® unit injects its RNG production into a pipe branch of Nedgia’s distribution network, thanks to a six-kilometer connection financed by Waga Energy as part of this project. Until now, the RNG was consumed only in local surroundings. The Reverse-Flow technology is crucial to fully exploit the potential of RNG production, as it allows the transport and consumption of this gas, which is key in the decarbonization process, beyond the surroundings in which it is produced. Thus, the WAGABOX® unit can now function at full capacity all year round. This is the first Reverse-Flow station to be installed in Spain by a gas network operator.

The Can Mata WAGABOX® unit can produce up to 240,000 MMBtu (70 GWh) of RNG per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 14,000 local households or 200 buses. It thus avoids the emission of around 17,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, by reducing the use of fossil-base natural gas.

Covering an area of 78 hectares, Can Mata is one of the largest landfills in Spain. Operated by PreZero, it treats urban and industrial waste from Barcelona and the surrounding area. With over 22 million tons of waste stored over the past 30 years, the site produces almost 40 million cubic meters of biogas a year.

Raúl Suárez, Chairman-CEO of Nedgia: “As Spain's leading gas distributor, Nedgia's aim is to guarantee network conditions that enable the greatest possible number of consumers to have access to renewable gas.”

Vanessa Capel Arnau, Processing Director in the Industrial Department of PreZero in Spain: “Can Mata is an international reference in the production of RNG from waste, which we have been operating for more than three decades. The installation, fully digitalized, is capable of transforming the biogas from the landfill into RNG for direct injection into the gas network and can be used in households, industries or vehicles, avoiding greenhouse gas emissions.”

Baptiste Usquin, CEO of Waga Energy in Spain: “We are delighted to have this new gas infrastructure in place. PreZero and Waga Energy will now be able to inject into Nedgia's network all of the RNG produced from waste stored in the Can Mata landfill. This is a new stage in the development of RNG in Spain, a pillar of the energy transition and a key energy source for the decarbonization of the Spanish economy.”

About Nedgia

A subsidiary of the Naturgy group, Nedgia is the leading natural gas distributor in Spain, operating in 11 regions and 1,150 municipalities. It has over 5.5 million supply points, representing 70% of consumers. Its main asset is the 57,000 kilometers of networks that enable it to supply natural gas and renewable gas (biomethane) safely and efficiently today, and hydrogen in the future. Innovation, proximity and customer service are part of its DNA and characterize its business.

Naturgy is a multinational energy group active in the electricity and gas sector. The company is firmly committed to the production and distribution of renewable gas, with six plants in operation and an additional portfolio of around 300 projects at various stages of development, which will enable it to incorporate new production of this renewable gas in the short to medium term in Spain, the third country with the highest potential for biomethane production in Europe.

About PreZero Spain and Portugal

With more than 15,500 employees, the company provides urban services (waste collection, street cleaning and green space management) to more than 12 million people in over 980 municipalities and implements circular economy solutions for more than 8,000 industrial customers, as well as waste treatment and recycling at over 130 facilities in which it operates. The company is part of PreZero International, which employs over 30,000 people in 11 countries, and belongs to the Schwarz Group, including Lidl and Kaufland among the leading food retailers in Europe.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces or by offering a purification service. As of the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 24 WAGABOX® (directly owned or sold) units in France, Spain, Canada and the US, representing an installed capacity of 940 GWh per year. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.



