Nemetschek Q2 EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Updates FY24 Outlook, Backs Organic View

(RTTNews) - German software company Nemetschek SE reported Wednesday that its second-quarter EBITDA, a key earnings metric, increased 9.5 percent year-over-year to 61.4 million euros. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin remained at 27 percent.

Group revenue in the quarter increased 9.7 percent on a reported and currency-adjusted basis to 227.7 million euros.

In the first half, EBITDA increased 10.8 percent to 129.7 million euros, and EBITDA margin increased to 28.7 percent from 28.4 percent last year. Group revenue grew 9.6 percent to 451.6 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expanded outlook following the acquisition of GoCanvas, but maintained organic guidance.

Based on the consolidation of GoCanvas as of July 1, the company expects an additional positive effect on the forecasted revenue growth of around 3 percentage points. The EBITDA margin in 2024 is expected to be diluted by around 100 basis points due to the GoCanvas' profitability.

The growth in annual recurring revenue or ARR is expected to increase to more than 30 percent in 2024 from around 25 percent. The share of recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue is expected to continue to increase to around 85 percent in 2024.

For the year 2024, the company continues to expect that the currency-adjusted, organic revenue growth will be in a range of 10 percent to 11 percent.

The EBITDA margin is forecasted to be between 30 percent to 31 percent.