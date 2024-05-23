|
23.05.2024 11:12:46
NetEase Q1 Results Rise; Declares Dividend
(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and game services provider, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company's shareholders totaled RMB7.6 billion or $1.1 billion, compared to RMB6.8 billion last year.
NetEase reported basic net income of $0.33 per share and $1.65 per ADS for the first quarter, compared to $0.29 per share and $1.45 per ADS, respectively, in the prior year.
Adjusted net income totaled RMB8.5 billion or $1.2 billion, compared to last year's RMB7.6 billion. Adjusted basic net income was $0.37 per share and $1.84 per ADS, compared to prior year's $0.33 per share and $1.63 per ADS.
Net revenues for the first quarter were RMB26.9 billion or $3.7 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent from RMB25.0 billion a year ago.
Further, the company said its board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0990 per share or $0.4950 per ADS for the first quarter to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on June 6, payable in U.S. Dollars.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netease Inc. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
22.05.24
|Ausblick: Netease stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Netease zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.24
|World of Warcraft’s return to China will bring peace to NetEase investors (Financial Times)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Netease verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Netease Inc. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netease Inc. (spons. ADRs)
|83,00
|-2,92%