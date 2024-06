NeueHealth Enters Into Secured Loan Facility With Hercules Capital For Up To $150 Mln

(RTTNews) - NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) announced on Monday that it has secured a loan facility of up to $150 million with Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC).

The healthcare company explained that this financing will bolster its strategic objectives for 2024 and beyond, enhancing its financial position and setting the stage for sustained long-term growth.

The company mentioned that additional details about the financing and its essential terms will be disclosed in a Form 8-K to be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $5.83, up 13.20%.