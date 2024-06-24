NeuroBo Announces Up To $70 Mln Of Concurrent Private Placement And Registered Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), a biotechnology company, said on Monday that it has entered into agreements for the issuance and sale in a private placement of its 4.326 million shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $3.93 per share.

In a concurrent registered direct offering, NeuroBo has agreed to issue and sell its 763,359 shares at the same purchase price per share as in the private placement.

In addition, NeuroBo has agreed to issue in the offerings unregistered Series A warrants to purchase up to 5.089 million shares and unregistered Series B warrants to purchase up to 7.633 million shares.

The series warrants will have an exercise price of $3.93 per share.

The closing of the offerings is expected to be on or about June 25. The aggregate gross proceeds to NeuroBo from the offerings are expected to be around $20 million.

NeuroBo currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to continue the clinical development of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

The potential additional gross proceeds to NeuroBo from the series warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be around $50 million and will be utilized to fund the Phase 1 Part 3 clinical trial of DA-1726.