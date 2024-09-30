|
30.09.2024 15:28:52
NeuroBo Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Trial Of DA-1726 In Obesity Treatment
(RTTNews) - Monday, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced that Part 1 of its Phase 1 clinical trial for DA-1726, a new dual Oxyntomodulin analog agonist aimed at treating obesity, showed positive results.
Part 1 of the study, that involved a single ascending dose, in 45 obese participants, demonstrated good safety and tolerability, along with a dose-linear pharmacokinetic profile. Notably, there were no serious adverse events reported. In the DA-1726 group, only five participants experienced adverse events, compared to three in the placebo group. The company indicated that they are expanding the study to determine the maximum tolerated dose.
Additionally, they have begun Part 2 of the trial, which will assess multiple ascending doses (MAD) with around 36 participants, and expect to release top-line data in the first quarter of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.