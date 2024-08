NeuroBo Pharma In Agreement With Dong-A ST And ImmunoForge To Develop DA-1726 To Treat Obesity

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NRBO) Tuesday said it has signed a joint research agreement with South Korean pharmaceutical companies Dong-A ST Co. Ltd. and ImmunoForge, to develop a long-acting, once-monthly, formulation of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are hopeful that ImmunoForge's ELP platform technology may enable the formulation of DA-1726, currently in Phase 1 studies, into a once-monthly injection, allowing us to overcome the current limitations associated with changing peptides, such as DA-1726, into longer-acting forms," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo.