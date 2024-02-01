NeuroBo Pharma'a IND Application For DA-1726 Gets FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced on Thursday that the FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug or IND application for DA-1726, a new dual oxyntomodulin analog agonist.

The company expects DA-1726 to act as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and glucagon receptor. Following this news, the stock surged 28% in the pre-market.

NeuroBo also revealed its intention to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating obesity in the first half of this year.

This trial will focus on assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single and multiple ascending doses of DA-1726 in obese but otherwise healthy subjects. The primary endpoint will be the evaluation of the safety and tolerability of DA-1726 by monitoring adverse events, serious adverse events, treatment-emergent adverse events, and AEs leading to treatment discontinuation.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company anticipates dosing the first patient with DA-1726 during the first half of this year.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $4.19, up 28.13%.