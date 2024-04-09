NeuroSense Joins With Lonza To Advance Neurodegenerative Disease Treatments; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), a developer of treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, announced Tuesday a collaboration with Switzerland's Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) to evaluate biological changes occurring in people with neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, NeuroSense shares were gaining around 10.3 percent to trade at $1.92.

As per the deal, the companies will identify Exosome-based Biomarkers, in order to advance neurodegenerative disease treatments and diagnostics.

Lonza will provide the development, optimization, and qualification of a method utilizing Neuron-Derived Exosomes or NDEs. This will be integrated into the development of NeuroSense's lead product candidate for ALS, PrimeC.

The agreement provides NeuroSense with access to Lonza's unparalleled, state-of-the-art extracellular vesicles expertise and capabilities quickly.

Alon Ben-Noon, NeuroSense's CEO, said, "We believe this collaboration could be a game-changer for the ALS and neurodegeneration field, as findings in such biomarkers may advance early diagnosis and treatment, as well as expedite the regulatory pathway for new treatments for the millions of people who suffer from neurodegenerative diseases. Collaborating with Lonza enables us to tap into some of the world's top experts in exosomes-based therapies research to develop another important measure of PrimeC's efficacy."

NeuroSense recently reported positive topline results from the six-month double-blind portion of its Phase 2b PARADIGM trial, a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of PrimeC in people living with ALS.

Additional biomarker and efficacy endpoints are expected H1 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com