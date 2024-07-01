|
NeuroSense Stock Drops, Despite Statistically Significant Results For Phase 2b Study Of PrimeC
(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), Monday announced positive results from the 12-month data analysis of the PARADIGM Phase 2b study evaluating PrimeC in people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease.
The trial results showed that disease progression slowed down by 35 percent in patients who received PrimeC, a fixed-dose combination of FDA-approved ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, for 12 months compared to patients who received placebo.
Also, the company stated that the participants on PrimeC showed better survival rate at 12 months than those initially on placebo.
The company is planning a phase 3 clinical study in the U.S. and Europe.
Currently, NeuroSense's stock is moving down 8.05 percent, to $1.029 on the Nasdaq.
