NeuroSense's Phase 2b ALS Clinical Trial Shows Upto 73% Improved Complication-Free Survival
(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), Tuesday announced a positive outcome of 73 percent of improved complication-free survival from the company's 12-month Paradigm Phase 2b study of PrimeC in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease.
Earlier, the biotechnology company stated that the disease progression slowed by 36 percent, and survival rates improved by 43 percent in patients who received PrimeC, a fixed-dose combination of FDA-approved ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, compared to patients who received placebo.
Alon Ben-Noon, NeuroSense's CEO, said, "We believe that these results are unprecedented in a 12-month ALS placebo-controlled clinical study. We are eager to present them to the FDA and other regulatory agencies to determine the path forward and to share the outcomes with potential partners currently conducting due diligence."
Currently, NeuroSense's stock is trading at $1.06, down 7.21 percent on the Nasdaq.
